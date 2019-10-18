Jeju - Rising star Viktor Hovland set a PGA Tour record in the opening round of the CJ Cup in South Korea on Thursday when he shot a three-under par 69 - his 18th consecutive round in the 60s.

The 22-year-old Norwegian, who only turned pro earlier this year, beat the 17-round streak of Bob Estes set in 2001.

Hovland's run began with a 64 in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on June 30, two weeks after he broke Jack Nicklaus' US Open amateur scoring record as he tied for 12th at four-under par.

On the PGA Tour the remarkably consistent Hovland has carded just a single round over 71 since turning professional after the US Open.

That was a 73 in the final round of his first event as a pro at the Travelers Championship.

He has played one event on the European Tour as a professional, the BMW PGA at Wentworth last month where he tied 11th with rounds of 69-69-70-70.

Yet to record a win, Hovland's rise in 2019 has been little short of sensational.

He was an amateur ranked 1 155th in the world at the start of 2019, but came to South Korea this week inside the top 100, at a career-high 89.