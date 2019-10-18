Fri, 18 Oct 2019

International

Venezuelans win seat on Human Rights Council despite U.S. opposition

NEW YORK, New York - Despite fierce opposition by the United States, Venezuela won a seat on the UN Human ...

Astonishing victory for Johnson as he agrees Brexit deal with EU

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday has stunned the UK and the world with an announcement ...

Ecuador's Moreno Scraps Fuel Subsidy Cuts in Big Win for Indigenous G

QUITO - Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno on Monday officially scrapped his own law to cut expensive fuel subsidies after days ...

UK parents in mourning call U.S. National Security Advisor a 'thug'

WASHINGTON - A British couple grieving over their son's death in a car accident say they feel they were "ambushed" ...

EU says Turkish offensive undermining fight against Daesh

LUXEMBOURG - All countries in the European Union have agreed to impose a ban on the sale of weapons to ...

Detained ISIL fighters could gain freedom during Turkish offensive

NORTHEAST SYRIA - There are growing fears the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria will unintentionally lead to the release of ...

Business

Stock markets in Asia mixed on Friday, pound flirts with 1.2900

SYDNEY, Australia - Japan's stock markets made headway on Friday, but the rest of the region languished.The British pound was ...

Trump administration to lose another top official

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is to quit the Trump administration.Perry, according to U.S. President Donald Trump ...

U.S. stocks advance on Brexit breakthrough

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets welcomed a breakthrough in the ongoing Brexit saga with UK Prime Minister Boris ...

Finance Ministry in Japan to restrict foreign investment in stocks

TOKYO, Japan - The Japanese Finance Ministry's proposal to restrict international investors in their equity investments in Japan, has come ...

British pound jumps sharply on Brexit optimism, Asian stocks flounder

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region were mixed on Thursday. The main action was on foreign exchange markets ...

Climate bond to fund Hanuman wind farm in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will invest 3 billion Thai baht ($98.7 million) in Energy Absolute's maiden ...

