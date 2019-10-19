Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NORTHEAST SYRIA - A total of sixty-four Syrian rebels fighting alongside Turkish forces have been killed in the offensive which ...
NEW YORK, New York - Despite fierce opposition by the United States, Venezuela won a seat on the UN Human ...
LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday has stunned the UK and the world with an announcement ...
QUITO - Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno on Monday officially scrapped his own law to cut expensive fuel subsidies after days ...
WASHINGTON - A British couple grieving over their son's death in a car accident say they feel they were "ambushed" ...
LUXEMBOURG - All countries in the European Union have agreed to impose a ban on the sale of weapons to ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Japan's stock markets made headway on Friday, but the rest of the region languished.The British pound was ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is to quit the Trump administration.Perry, according to U.S. President Donald Trump ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets welcomed a breakthrough in the ongoing Brexit saga with UK Prime Minister Boris ...
TOKYO, Japan - The Japanese Finance Ministry's proposal to restrict international investors in their equity investments in Japan, has come ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region were mixed on Thursday. The main action was on foreign exchange markets ...
BANGKOK, Thailand - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will invest 3 billion Thai baht ($98.7 million) in Energy Absolute's maiden ...