Seoul [South Korea], Oct 18 (ANI): Samsung will issue a software patch for its in-display fingerprint sensors as early as next week for Galaxy Note 10 and other models after reports emerged that the biometric security method could be rendered useless by certain screen protectors.

The issue stemmed from 3D patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protectors which the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor identified as the owner's fingerprints.

Samsung also advised Galaxy Note10/10 and S10/S10/S10 5G users remove such silicone covers, delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints. (ANI)