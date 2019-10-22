Tue, 22 Oct 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
U.S. soldiers could remain in Syria, Trump now tweets

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump is now considering leaving some American troops, nearly 200, in Syria to guard ...

Bus crash in Democratic Republic of Congo claims many lives

MBANZA-NGUNGU, Democratic Republic of Congo - At least 31 people are dead and many others were injured after a bus ...

White House now looking for new G7 venue as Trump bows out

WASHINGTON, DC - In an abrupt about-face U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday night the upcoming G7 in June ...

EU to decide on half-hearted request by UK to extend Brexit deadline

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday sent the European Union an unsigned photocopy of a request ...

China-U.S. trade frictions could fracture globe, says Antnio Guterres

WASHINGTON, DC - Tensions relating to global trade and technology continue to rise and the international community needs to "do ...

UK prime minister vows to leave EU by 31 October after losing poll

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking to his guns despite failing to get parliamentary backing to ...

Business

Section
Modest gains on U.S. markets, geopolitical concerns weigh

NEW YORK, New York - Optimism about ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China helped keep stocks in the ...

Sterling jumps to 1.3000, euro also gains

SYDNEY, Australia - The British pound powered higher in the Asian session on Monday, and into early European trading.Sterling was ...

In world first, Qantas flies direct from New York City to Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia - Qantas Flight 7879 touched down at Sydney airport on Sunday morning, ending the longest commercial flight undertaken ...

Jonesy and Amanda named best Australian on-air team

BRISBANE, Australia - Successful WSFM breakfast hosts Jonesy and Amanda (Brendan Jones and Amanda Keller), have been crowned Best On-Air ...

Rejuvenation of century-old De Angelis Carousel in Buffalo starts

BUFFALO, New York - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has begun ...

Chinese man who tried to send U.S. military technology to China jailed

WASHINGTON, DC - A Chinese national has been sent to prison for conspiring to export military and space-grade technology to ...

Movie Review

Overlord (2018)