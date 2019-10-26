Sat, 26 Oct 2019

Turkey vows to continue securing its border

ANKARA, Turkey - The Turkish vice president on Friday said his country now controlled 120 kilometres of the Syrian-Turkish border ...

Saddam-type tactics back in vogue in violence-ridden Iraq

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The Iraqi government has promised dismissals and possible additional action against senior security officials over the deadly ...

Israeli occu-annexation needs to end, General Assembly told

NEW YORK, New York - The international community has a responsibility and legal obligation to compel Israel to end its ...

Clients of PayPal at record 295 million, up16%

SAN JOSE, California - PayPal Holdings Inc has reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and says it is on track to ...

California being sued by White House over trade deal with Quebec

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States government has launched a lawsuit against the state of California, several of its officers, ...

World leaders of today have no shame

Shame controls our lives in many powerful ways. And even though its rules are not written, we expect people to ...

Nasdaq gains Thursday, industrial stocks struggle

NEW YORK, New York - Tech stocks shot higher on Thursday with Microsoft leading the way with a 2% rise.Earnings ...

Facebook founder has no appetite for censoring politicians

WASHINGTON, DC - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by lawmakers during a congressional hearing on Wednesday, which ...

Asian stocks advance, euro firms on strong PMIs

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were almost universally higher in Asia on Thursday, however China's key index fell short b y ...

Japanese carmakers dominate Tokyo expo

TOKYO, Japan - The 46th Tokyo Motor Show got underway Thursday.The biennial exhibition, being held at the Tokyo Big Sight ...

Earnings weigh on Wall St, but indices make modest advances

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street made modest gains on Wednesday in the face of disappointing earnings reports, and ...

