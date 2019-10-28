Mon, 28 Oct 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Violent end for ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday gave a press conference to announce the killing of Islamic State ...

U.S. wakes up to another Sunday morning mass shooting

GREENVILLE, Texas - Around a dozen people have been shot, two of which are dead, near the city of Greenville, ...

Coalition troops in Yemen to come under direct command of Saudi Arabia

RIHAYD, Saudi Arabia - A major split or even break-up of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting al-Houthi rebels ...

South Africa takes aim at third Rugby World Cup, after making final

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa on Saturday in Yokohama finally edged their way past injury-hit Wales in a dramatic 19-16 ...

Changing of the guard in Lebanon for Irish military personnel

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish defence forces are preparing to deploy to Lebanon to serve with the United Nations Interim Force ...

Australian government minister orders dying patient out of hospital

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A minister in the state government of New South Wales who ordered a prisoner dying of ...

Business

Section
FAB records solid results in first nine months of year

ABU DHABI, UAE - First Abu Dhabi Bank, more commonly known as FAB, has reported a group net profit of ...

Irish fishers to benefit from European Union agreement

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has given it's stamp of approval to the agreement reached in London between the European Union, ...

Ireland expands relationship with Huawei, despite U.S. warnings

DUBLIN, Ireland - On the same day the U.S. was again urging European countries to avoid doing business with Chinese ...

U.S. defense department awards $1 billion contract to Microsoft

WASHINGTON, DC - The Pentagon has shelled out more than $11 billion over the past couple of years to develop ...

Solid gains for U.S. stocks, Standard and Poor's 500 near record high

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made solid gains on Friday with positive news on the U.S.-China trade front, ...

South Africa may lose Moody's stable outlook. But it's a close call

RELATED ARTICLES Eskom and a group of businesses strike a landmark deal, sidelining the local municipality Ramaphosa's waiting game wears ...

Movie Review

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ballad of Buster Scruggs