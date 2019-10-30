Racing Minister Winston Peters met with Korea Racing Authority Chairperson Nak Soon Kim in Seoul today to discuss closer cooperation between the New Zealand and Korean horse racing industries.

As part of the visit to the Seoul Racecourse, Mr Peters witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Arrangement between the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs and the Korean Racing Authority on racing cooperation.

"The Korean racing industry is very impressive and there is serious scope for closer cooperation between it and its New Zealand counterpart," Mr Peters said.

"This Arrangement provides a foundation for further cooperation in the horse racing sector, with both sides expressing a keen interest in deepening collaboration. The New Zealand Government is pleased to be part of that."

Mr Peters said that Korea was a natural racing partner for New Zealand.

"Following the success of New Zealand bred horses in other Asian markets like Hong Kong and Singapore, Korea presents a good opportunity for exports of New Zealand thoroughbred yearlings and young horses," Mr Peters said.

"We look forward to a Korean delegation visiting New Zealand to learn more about New Zealand's horse racing industry and to look into purchasing horses at the Ready to Run Sale at Karaka next month."