Thu, 31 Oct 2019

International

Future of Syria being thrashed out in historic meeting of stakeholders

GENEVA, Switzerland - Representatives of President Bashar Al-Assad's government and Syrian opposition parties met in Geneva on Wednesday to start ...

U.S. president again defies military chiefs in re-publishing photo

WASHINGTON, DC - American President Donald Trump continues to highlight the killing of arch-terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on the weekend.On ...

Taliban overrun checkpoint, kill and capture several Afghan troops

KABUL, Afghanistan - Five Afghan soldiers have been killed and 8 taken prisoner by the Taliban, after an ambush on ...

Israeli company accused of hacking 1,400 WhatsApp users

MENLO PARK, California - WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit against Israeli security company NSO Group which reputedly provides malware or ...

Turmoil in Lebanon leads to resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri has submitted his resignation, and that of his government to ...

Irish colleges to get free condom vending machines

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is to step up it's distribution of free contraceptives in a bid to further ...

Business

Federal Reserve keeping the U.S. off the road to disaster

The U.S. Federal Reserve is stuck between an apparently booming economy and a financial crisis that might be right around ...

Asian stocks mixed Thursday, dollar slide gains momentum

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks had a mixed day on Thursday across Asia.In Japan the Nikkei 225 added83.92 points or 0.37% ...

Net income in 3rd quarter for Facebook was $6.09 billion

MENLO PARK, Calif., - Facebook, Inc. on Wednesday reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.Revenues came in ...

Wall Street climbs after Fed acts on interest rates

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose and the dollar fell on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut ...

Slowing demand for air cargo and travel hits ANA

TOKYO, Japan - ANA Holdings Inc. has trimmed its earnings forecast for the balance of the financial year to 31 ...

Asian stock markets lose ground, Nikkei drops 131 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were sold off in Asia on Wednesday, but the moves recorded on indices were unremarkable.The U.S. ...

Movie Review

