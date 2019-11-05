TEHRAN (Tasnim) - An American analyst said the US is a "dying empire", adding that the world "has grown tired of the US and its lapdog Britain" for their engagements in military and economic terrorism against nations across the world.

Rodney Martin is a retired Judge and a political and foreign affairs Analyst. He is a former Congressional Staffer and held several Federal, State and Local Governmental positions and appointments in both Democrat and Republican Administrations. Martin also served as CEO of several organizations. He was also a Harry S. Truman Fellow in 1992 and a LBJ Congressional Fellow in 1993.

Following is the full text of the interview:

Tasnim: Recent strategic and military moves by the US in the Middle East signify that Washington's foreign policy is shifting. Some experts argue that this shows Washington's declining willingness to invest military and economic resources in defense of its allies' security in the region. How do you see this? What is behind this change of policy?

Martin: There is what I call an "Internal Civil War" brewing in the United States between the Neocon-Zionist-Military Industrial Complex which President General Eisenhower warned us about in its infancy, he saw the beast it would become and to some extent JFK attempted to tame it. It was unleashed and flourished under LBJ and Nixon and firmly took hold of US foreign policy. President George H.W. Bush revealed its true objective by naming it the "New World Order" upon the fall of the USSR in 1991, which was indeed a geopolitical disaster, as there would be no effective check on the US global ambitions until Putin restored Russian relevance and the election of Trump. Since George W. Bush's adventure in Iraq which was the attempt to implement PNAC - Project for a New American Century, there has been a schism within the Republican Party, between Paleoconservatives and Libertarians as exemplified by Patrick Buchanan and Ron and Rand Paul vs. the Establishment Neocon Zionist Conservatives as best exemplified by John McCain and in the Democrat Party between its corporate wing led by Hillary Clinton and John Kerry vs. the likes of Bernie Sanders and the Progressive Left wing of the Party. It's important to note that in terms of foreign policy and war, Barrack Obama was far more Neocon and "War Inc." than George W. Bush. Large segments of the American populace are both tired of the United States being "War Inc" and acting on behalf of the likes of Israel and Saudi Arabia. I suspect the 2020 Election will determine which side in the "Internal Civil War" prevails, the problem is Americans have a pattern of voting against their own interests and voting against the views they profess. Americans could very well elect a Pro Neocon-Zionist "War Inc" President and Congress despite saying they oppose the policies long championed by "War Inc."

Tasnim: Do you believe that US desire to avoid foreign entanglements is a result of its long, costly, and thankless engagements in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries?

Martin: In part. I also think the American public is not easily fooled as the America that bought LBJ's Tonkin Gulf False Flag. Trump, despite his incompetence is another factor. While Trump is an Israeli and Saudi vestibule, he does have a natural affinity against military entanglements the likes of his predecessors. I think this is the case because they have all gone horribly wrong and Trump, above everything else, is scared to death of failure and being labeled a "Loser". This is why for the most part Trump's actions have been largely big talk and hot air. He has not deployed large military unites and when his bluff has been called, in the case of North Korea and his unintelligent rhetoric regarding Iran, he backed down. Trump's supporters have NOT held this against him because they are against foreign entanglements, to begin with.

Tasnim: Experts argue that the US hegemony is in decline as China and Russia have established new, leading roles in the region as well as the world. Do you believe in the decline? Do you think Russia and China are trying to replace the US?

Martin: The United States is a dying Empire, much like the Byzantine Empire was in 1490. Like the Byzantine's in 1490, the US looks impressive, can put on a show, and still has significant material riches, it is rotting from the inside in terms of culture, society, pride, and long-term economy. The world has grown tired of the United States and its lapdog Britain, engaging in economic terrorism because they can no longer effectively engage in the military terror they once did because their respective populations are against that type of immoral conduct. The world has begun to ignore the global "schoolyard bully" that is the United States. Russia, China, Iran and India have combined economic power and resources to neuter the United States and eventually replace the US Dollar as the global Reserve Currency, if this happens, the US Economy which is 80% artificial will collapse and the United States will mirror Weimar Germany of 1929 overnight, it already has the Nazis marching in the streets engaging in domestic terror.

It's not an accident the United States has made Russophobia (Russia) with Neocons and Zionists attempting to create a new Cold War if not Hot War via Ukraine as their proxy and Islamophobia (Iran) attempting to destroy the Islamic Republic's economic and attack Iran via its bloodthirsty Saudi proxy and declared War (Trade) on China. India has viewed all this and has engaged in strategic alliances with Russia and China because history has proved, the US does not maintain fidelity to its friends.

The United States today has very few friends and what few friends it has are based on self-preservation, namely Israel which uses the US as its stupid 300 pound gorilla to help impose its racist and expansive policies and dreams of a "Greater Israel" and the illegitimate Saudi Royal Family who needs the US to preserve its power and to terrorize its own people and supply its genocidal war on Yemen and economic terrorism on its neighbors.

Tasnim: It seems that the US is facing political confusion and is nearing its end as a symbol of liberalism. What are your thoughts on this?

Martin: The United States is as I said much like the Byzantines of 1490. It is also a country in transition and confusion and fear of the change that it is facing. There is a strong and evil elite that seeks to prevent "change", this accounts for the systemic racism that is pervasive in the American system that demonizes Muslims, Latinos, Blacks, and cooperation with countries the US and the West once subjugated. There is also a large segment of Americans who embrace change who are unafraid of "the other" who seek peace and reconciliation with the people of the World. The problem is "evil elite" use fear very effectively and we have seen America at its very worse when its people are ginned up with fear.

Yes, Americans are confused, the Elites are not, the elites in America know exactly what they seek and will be as ruthless as possible to preserve their power.

The United States no longer is the dream of its Founding Fathers like Washington, Jefferson, and Madison. It is not unrealistic to envision a breakup of the United States similar to that which the USSR experienced. The USA is experiencing the exact same ethnic tensions and when this is coupled with the US's political divisions and the economic house of cards, it is actually very plausible.

Regardless of whether the US breaks up like the USSR did or not, it will no longer be the sole global superpower in 30 years, maybe less.