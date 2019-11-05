Tue, 05 Nov 2019

News

Fair in Statesville

International

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Business

Record-breaking day on U.S. markets Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks jumped sharply on Monday pushing all the major indices to record highs. The ...

Nikkei 225 slides as stock indices elsewhere gain

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday as investors grappled with earnings, reports and the roller-coaster ...

Sole nominee for president of ADB is Masatsugu Asakawa

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank on Monday opened voting for its next President, who will succeed current President ...

IPO announced for World's largest integrated oil and gas company

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Government-owned Saudi Aramco, the World's largest integrated oil and gas company, on Sunday announced its intention ...

Dublin boy and Qantas CEO Alan Joyce ties knot with long-term partner

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia's highest paid CEO, the Irish-born Alan Joyce married his 20-year long partner in a glamour wedding ...

U.S. president suggests Iowa a good place for signing of trade deal

WASHINGTON, DC - With his eye on the 2020 election, U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to capitalize on the ...

Movie Review

Certain Women