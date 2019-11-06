Wed, 06 Nov 2019

International

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Business

Wall Street mixed as U.S. dollar reclaims losses

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones and Nasdaq gained ground on Tuesday while the Standards and Poor's 500 ...

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumps more than 400 points

SYDNEY, Australia - With historically low interest rates in Japan now expected to ease further, the key Nikkei 225 index ...

Investors in McDonald's sell stock after CEO is fired

CHICAGO, Illinois - Shares in McDonald's Corp fell more than 3% on Monday despite rising stock prices across the board.The ...

Record-breaking day on U.S. markets Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks jumped sharply on Monday pushing all the major indices to record highs. The ...

Nikkei 225 slides as stock indices elsewhere gain

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday as investors grappled with earnings, reports and the roller-coaster ...

Sole nominee for president of ADB is Masatsugu Asakawa

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank on Monday opened voting for its next President, who will succeed current President ...

