Wed, 13 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

International

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Business

Australian stocks weaken, Japanese and Chinese shares steady

SYDNEY, Australia - There was a lot of indecision on Asian markets Tuesday, leading to a mixed close.The Australian All ...

Irish beef to be on menu for China-Ireland trade talks this week

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is sending a trade delegation to China this week in a bid to cement trade ties ...

Wall Street slides as investors try and come to grips over trade talks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were weaker on Monday as the trade ructions with China continued, Moody's changed ...

UK in $3.5 billion order for hundreds of Boxer armoured vehicles

LONDON, UK - The British Army is spending $3.5 billion to acquire more than 500 new armoured vehicles to transport ...

Be wary about switching bank account details, Garda warns

An Garda Siochna has issued a warning about Invoice Redirect Fraud and CEO Fraud.Garda says everyone should treat any request ...

Hang Seng in Hong Kong dives after shooting of demonstrator

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia spent the day sliding on Monday as confused investors tried to make sense of ...

