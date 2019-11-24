Sun, 24 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

International

10 million population of Pakistani city 'in grave danger' due to smog

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - An international human rights group has issued a global call to action to its supporters to urge ...

New York governor cracks down on racism on Long Island

NEW YORK - Shocking reports of widespread discrimination on Long Island, New York are to be investigated by the state.New ...

Future wars could be fought by armies of robots

Major military powers are racing to embrace weapons that select and fire on targets without meaningful human control. This is ...

Israel & Palestine - the black hole of an era

What does peace and good will towards Palestine and Israel mean? Each year, at Christmas, the world takes a moment ...

Prince Andrew left with no role in Palace

LONDON, UK - Britain's Prince Andrew has announced he will quit carrying out royal duties following the controversy over his ...

U.S. and international investors dump stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Global stock markets continued their retreat on Thursday. There was little enthusiasm for discussion on ...

Business

Global biologics technology firm to invest $240m in Irish operations

CO LOUTH, Ireland - A new near quarter-billion dollar investment is planned for Dundalk.WuXi Vaccines, a subsidiary of WuXi Biologics ...

U.S. stocks bounce higher after U.S. president talks to Fox News

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump was at it again on Friday, moving markets with an upbeat ...

Heavy demand for shares in Saudi oil giant

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Institutions and individual investors appear to have rushed to subscribe to shares in the world's most ...

Asian stock markets make partial recovery

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded on Friday, although in China trading was cautious.The Japanese benchmark index, the Nikkei ...

1,500 people attend EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards night in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Devenish CEO Richard Kennedy has taken out the overall EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award for 2019.The ...

Movie Review

The Hero (Nayak)
