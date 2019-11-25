Mon, 25 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
55
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Syrian Constitutional Committee assembles for second round of talks

NEW YORK, New York - The launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee could be a "door-opener" to finally providing a ...

Pope Francis: Deterrence no justification for having nuclear weapons

NAGASAKI, Japan - Pope Francis was highly critical of nations amassing weapons of mass destruction in a speech he delivered ...

World pitches in with $2.6 billion to finally eradicate Polio

ABU DHABI, UAE - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this week pledged $1.08 billion to assist in the eradication ...

Players from Poland and China recruited by Globerotters

NEW YORK, New York - You don't have to be from New York or even the United States to be ...

10 million population of Pakistani city 'in grave danger' due to smog

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - An international human rights group has issued a global call to action to its supporters to urge ...

New York governor cracks down on racism on Long Island

NEW YORK - Shocking reports of widespread discrimination on Long Island, New York are to be investigated by the state.New ...

Business

Section
FLIR Systems gets U.S. Army contract for robotic system

DETROIT Michigan - The U.S. Army has awarded a $109 million contract to FLIR Systems to produce the Common Robotic ...

Irish government takes aim at plant health biosecurity

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched it's Plant Health and Biosecurity Strategy. The strategy sets out the importance ...

Global biologics technology firm to invest $240m in Irish operations

CO LOUTH, Ireland - A new near quarter-billion dollar investment is planned for Dundalk.WuXi Vaccines, a subsidiary of WuXi Biologics ...

U.S. stocks bounce higher after U.S. president talks to Fox News

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump was at it again on Friday, moving markets with an upbeat ...

Heavy demand for shares in Saudi oil giant

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Institutions and individual investors appear to have rushed to subscribe to shares in the world's most ...

Asian stock markets make partial recovery

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded on Friday, although in China trading was cautious.The Japanese benchmark index, the Nikkei ...

Movie Review

Terminator: Dark Fate