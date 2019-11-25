Mon, 25 Nov 2019

International

Attack on UN vehicle in Kabul leaves one UN worker dead, 5 injured

KABUL, Afghanistan - A UN vehicle came under attack in Afghanistan on Sunday.The attack took place in the capital Kabul ...

Mounties and FBI celebrating partnership spanning two centuries

The FBI's seventh National Academy class, seen in this April 1938 photo, was the first to include an international partner-RCMP ...

Syrian Constitutional Committee assembles for second round of talks

NEW YORK, New York - The launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee could be a "door-opener" to finally providing a ...

Pope Francis: Deterrence no justification for having nuclear weapons

NAGASAKI, Japan - Pope Francis was highly critical of nations amassing weapons of mass destruction in a speech he delivered ...

World pitches in with $2.6 billion to finally eradicate Polio

ABU DHABI, UAE - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this week pledged $1.08 billion to assist in the eradication ...

Players from Poland and China recruited by Globerotters

NEW YORK, New York - You don't have to be from New York or even the United States to be ...

Business

U.S. and Brazil hit South Korean company over bribes to Petrobras

VIRGINIA, U.S. - Samsung Heavy Industries, a South Korean-based engineering company that provides shipbuilding, offshore platform construction, and other construction ...

Stocks in Asia rise, Hong Kong leads way

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets rose on Monday across the board.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 179.93 points or ...

3.8 million tyres placed on market in Ireland last year recycled

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has had astonishing success in recycling tyres. The government on Friday published a review into the ...

FLIR Systems gets U.S. Army contract for robotic system

DETROIT Michigan - The U.S. Army has awarded a $109 million contract to FLIR Systems to produce the Common Robotic ...

Irish government takes aim at plant health biosecurity

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched it's Plant Health and Biosecurity Strategy. The strategy sets out the importance ...

Global biologics technology firm to invest $240m in Irish operations

CO LOUTH, Ireland - A new near quarter-billion dollar investment is planned for Dundalk.WuXi Vaccines, a subsidiary of WuXi Biologics ...

