KABUL, Afghanistan - A UN vehicle came under attack in Afghanistan on Sunday.The attack took place in the capital Kabul ...
The FBI's seventh National Academy class, seen in this April 1938 photo, was the first to include an international partner-RCMP ...
NEW YORK, New York - The launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee could be a "door-opener" to finally providing a ...
NAGASAKI, Japan - Pope Francis was highly critical of nations amassing weapons of mass destruction in a speech he delivered ...
ABU DHABI, UAE - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this week pledged $1.08 billion to assist in the eradication ...
NEW YORK, New York - You don't have to be from New York or even the United States to be ...
VIRGINIA, U.S. - Samsung Heavy Industries, a South Korean-based engineering company that provides shipbuilding, offshore platform construction, and other construction ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets rose on Monday across the board.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 179.93 points or ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has had astonishing success in recycling tyres. The government on Friday published a review into the ...
DETROIT Michigan - The U.S. Army has awarded a $109 million contract to FLIR Systems to produce the Common Robotic ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched it's Plant Health and Biosecurity Strategy. The strategy sets out the importance ...
CO LOUTH, Ireland - A new near quarter-billion dollar investment is planned for Dundalk.WuXi Vaccines, a subsidiary of WuXi Biologics ...