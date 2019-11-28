Thu, 28 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

International

Albanians counting cost of devastating earthquake

TIRANA, Albania - A 6.4 magnitude eathquake has struck the Republic of Albania, in southeast Europe.At least twenty-six people are ...

Mo Robinson pleads guilty to conspiring to assist illegal immigration

LONDON, UK - Maurice Robinson, the lorry driver from Craigavon, Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, has pleaded guilty in a ...

Attack on UN vehicle in Kabul leaves one UN worker dead, 5 injured

KABUL, Afghanistan - A UN vehicle came under attack in Afghanistan on Sunday.The attack took place in the capital Kabul ...

Mounties and FBI celebrating partnership spanning two centuries

The FBI's seventh National Academy class, seen in this April 1938 photo, was the first to include an international partner-RCMP ...

Detained Independent Chinese Journalist Moved to Unknown Location

Authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong have moved an independent journalist detained after covering the Hong Kong protest ...

Pasha 46: The 90:90:90 goals and the fight against HIV and AIDS

To end the HIV and AIDS epidemic by 2030, the United Nations established an ambitious set of goals known as ...

Business

Asian Development Bank raises $28.6 million with Georgian bond issue

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised 85.05 million lari ($28.6 million) from its first Georgian lari-denominated ...

Nasdaq and Standard and Poor's 500 hit new record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied across the board on Monday on renewed hopes for a trade truce ...

Business leader to tout Bathurst in speech to National Press Club

CANBERRA, Australia - Business should invest in jobs in regional areas like Bathurst, not Bangalore in India, the National Press ...

U.S. and Brazil hit South Korean company over bribes to Petrobras

VIRGINIA, U.S. - Samsung Heavy Industries, a South Korean-based engineering company that provides shipbuilding, offshore platform construction, and other construction ...

Stocks in Asia rise, Hong Kong leads way

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets rose on Monday across the board.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 179.93 points or ...

3.8 million tyres placed on market in Ireland last year recycled

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has had astonishing success in recycling tyres. The government on Friday published a review into the ...

Movie Review

The World's Most Beautiful Swindlers (Les plus belles escroqueries du monde)
World's Most Beautiful Swindlers