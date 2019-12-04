Seoul [Korea], December 3 (ANI): Samsung's next-in-line foldable smartphone will be more affordable than the current Galaxy Fold when it releases next year.

The Korea Herald says that Samsung will launch at least two new foldable models next year, including one featuring a clamshell design and cost around 1 million won or about USD 845, cheaper than Samsung's first foldable smartphone which costs USD 1,980.

The clamshell-type device is likely to be introduced around February, alongside the Galaxy 11 series, while the second model, an upgraded Galaxy Fold, is likely to be announced around August. (ANI)