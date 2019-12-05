Thu, 05 Dec 2019

International

2019 will be second or third warmest year in history

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on ...

How the Interview Changed the Story

By "the interview" I mean the meeting in 2016 between Cardinal Pell and the Victorian Police. By "the story" I ...

Tribute to 100 years of African-American FBI agents

WASHINGTON, DC - The 100th anniversary this year of the first African-American FBI agent provided an opportunity for current and ...

U.S. running out of time to meet its obligations, says North Korea

PYONGYANG, North Korea - The dialogue on denuclearisation promoted by the United States is nothing but a "foolish trick" used ...

Love it or hate it, Tesla's Cybertruck is revolutionary

With a collective gasp and puzzled looks, the world was recently introduced to Tesla's newest vehicle. The so-called Cybertruck is ...

White House rules out involvement in impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON, DC- The hearing by the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is now at a crucial point with the ...

Business

Section
Selling on Australian stock market continues

SYDNEY, Australia - Australian stocks continued to be sold off on Wednesday, a day after losing $47 billion of their ...

Google CEO promoted to head of Alphabet

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California - Tech giant Google on Tuesday appointed Indian-origin Sundar Pichai as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ...

Wall Street tumbles, U.S. dollar plummets on Trump comments

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal ...

Australian stocks have biggest one-day fall in 4 months

SYDNEY, Australia - The Australian All Ordinaries tumbled on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia left official interest rates ...

Remote areas in Pacific to be opened up to Internet access

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $50 million agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites International Limited ...

