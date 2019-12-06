Fri, 06 Dec 2019

Fair in Statesville

Pacific on alert as measles death toll in Samoa rises to 62

APIA, SAMOA, Pacific Ocean - UN teams are on the ground in Samoa as the country combats a deadly measles ...

Criminals targeting everyday citizens bank accounts

PORTLAND, Oregon - Like many Americans, Aaron Cole and his wife had been able to save up a nest egg ...

Australian police seize $1.2 billion worth of drugs, make 3 arrests

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Three people have been charged in relation to Australia's largest ever onshore methamphetamine seizure, worth more ...

Trump chastises Trudeau but is quickly back to business at NATO meet

LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being "two-faced" after Trudeau and other NATO ...

Constitutional law professors weigh in on Trump impeachment process

Three constitutional experts on Wednesday bolstered Democrats' efforts to impeach Donald Trump by saying the president's actions seeking foreign interference ...

2019 will be second or third warmest year in history

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on ...

Stocks in Asia rise across board, dollar steadies

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made a welcome return to the black on Friday, to close out what has ...

Loan to improve air quality in BeijingTianjinHebei region of China

BEIJING, China - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million results-based lending program with private sector involvement ...

Looming new tariffs keep lid on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets made minor gains on Thursday as speculation over the outcome of trade ...

Tajikistan to partly privatize state-owned Talco

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan - Tajikistan is reportedly on the cusp of selling a stake in its main industrial concern to a ...

Australian stocks rebound, All Ords climbs 1.14%

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia firmed on Thursday, after Wall Street rebounded on positive trade comments by President Trump.In ...

Indian telecom giant to raise up to $3 billion

NEW DELHI, India - The board of directors at telecom major Bharti Airtel has approved fund raising of up to ...

Le Samoura
SamouraÃ¯