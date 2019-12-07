Sat, 07 Dec 2019

International

Second shooting at U.S. Navy base this week leaves four dead

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. investigators are trying to determine what caused a Saudi air force pilot in the United States ...

China to restrict U.S. diplomats

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - China Friday said it had taken 'reciprocal' measures against US diplomats in the country, who will have ...

4 men accused of murder and rape of woman in india killed by police

HYDERABAD, India - Four men accused of the rape and murder of a 27-year old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, India ...

The difference between anti-Semitism and criticism

Canada recently voted at the United Nations for the establishment of a Palestinian state. At the same time, Canada reiterated ...

Pacific on alert as measles death toll in Samoa rises to 62

APIA, SAMOA, Pacific Ocean - UN teams are on the ground in Samoa as the country combats a deadly measles ...

Criminals targeting everyday citizens bank accounts

PORTLAND, Oregon - Like many Americans, Aaron Cole and his wife had been able to save up a nest egg ...

Business

Best jobs data in 10 months sparks rally on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - A robust jobs market in the U.S. may help the country avoid a recession. Figures ...

Stocks in Asia rise across board, dollar steadies

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made a welcome return to the black on Friday, to close out what has ...

Loan to improve air quality in BeijingTianjinHebei region of China

BEIJING, China - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million results-based lending program with private sector involvement ...

Looming new tariffs keep lid on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets made minor gains on Thursday as speculation over the outcome of trade ...

Tajikistan to partly privatize state-owned Talco

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan - Tajikistan is reportedly on the cusp of selling a stake in its main industrial concern to a ...

