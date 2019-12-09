Cape Town - The International team will have to come out guns blazing in the final round singles on Monday after the United States team surged to a commanding 9-3 lead on Day 1 of the Junior Presidents Cup in Australia.

Two years ago, the US team led the first round by the same margin and went on to win 14-10 at Plainfield Country Club in Edison.

In a repeat of 2017, the International Team lost Sunday morning's Fourball session 4-2 and lost five of the alternate shot matches in the afternoon session at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

With 12 singles matches slated for the final round, the International team will need 9.5 points to beat the US team in the curtain-raiser for the Presidents Cup, which tees off at Royal Melbourne on Thursday.

The International team's five South Africans combined to earn the two points in the fourball session.

GolfRSA National Squad pair Sam Simpson and Christo Lamprecht delivered the Internationals' only full point in the morning session, defeating Michael Thorbjornsen and Brett Roberts 3&1.

Martin Vorster and Jayden Schaper squared against Canon Claybomb and Jackson van Paris, while Jordan Duminy and his partner Jang Hyun Lee from South Korea tied with Ian Siebers and Alexander Yang.

Chinese Taipei's Chuan-Tai Lin and Bo Jin from China collected the International team's only full point in the foursomes. The pair were 1-down through 13-holes, but won three of the final five holes to defeat Stephen Campbell and Jack Heath 3&1.

Four Americans - Benjamin James, Vishnu Sadagopan, Maxwell Moldovan and Preston Summerhays - won both their matches.

The Internationals can take some positives from the fact that seven of the 12 matches went to the 17th hole.

Fourball results (International team v US team):

Joshua Greer (AUS) / Karl Vilips (AUS) lost Maxwell Moldovan / Jack Heath 2&1

Bo Jin (CHI) / Chuan-Tai Lin (TPE) lost Stephen Campbell / Preston Summerhays 2&1

Andi Xu (CHI) / Kartik Sharma (IND) lost Benjamin James / Vishnu Sadagopan 3&1

Jordan Duminy (RSA) / Jang Hyun Lee (KOR) TIED Alexander Yang / Ian Siebers

Jayden Schaper (RSA) / Martin Vorster (RSA) TIED Jackson van Paris / Canon Claycomb

Christo Lamprecht (RSA) / Samuel Simpson (RSA) beat Brett Roberts / Michael Thorbjornsen 3&1

Foursomes results (International team v US team):

Bo Jin (CHI) / Chuan-Tai Lin (TPE) beat Stephen Campbell / Jack Heath 2&1

Joshua Greer (AUS) / Karl Vilips (AUS) beat Benjamin James / Alexander Yang 2&1

Jordan Duminy (RSA) / Jang Hyun Lee (KOR) lost Vishnu Sadagopan / Ian Siebers 2-down

Andi Xu (CHI) / Kartik Sharma (IND) lost Preston Summerhays / Jackson van Paris 6&4

Jayden Schaper (RSA) / Martin Vorster (RSA) lost Maxwell Moldovan / Brett Roberts 1-down

Christo Lamprecht (RSA) / Samuel Simpson (RSA) lost Michael Thorbjornsen / Canon Claycomb 2&1

Singles draw: Monday, December 9:

Chuan-Tai Lin (TPE) v Ian Siebers

Jayden Schaper (RSA) v Jackson van Paris

Kartik Sharma (IND) v Stephen Campbell

Andi Xu (CHI) v Maxwell Moldovan

Bo Jin (CHI) v Benjamin James

Jang Hyun Lee (KOR) v Jack Heath

Jordan Duminy (RSA) v Alexander Yang

Joshua Greer (AUS) v Vishnu Sadagopan

Karl Vilips (AUS) v Michael Thorbjornsen

Sam Simpson (RSA) v Preston Summerhays

Martin Vorster (RSA) v Canon Claycomb

Christo Lamprecht (RSA) v Brett Roberts