Mon, 09 Dec 2019

Scores perish in factory blaze in Indian capital

DELHI, India - Dozens of people have died in a fire in a large factory in Delhi.Fire engines streamed through ...

UK and U.S. officials charge two Russian nationals after hacking spree

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Justice last week joined with the U.S. Department of State and the United ...

A Critique of Ferguson and Maxwell

I have already written a short critique of the majority ruling, and here I wish to expand some of its ...

Second shooting at U.S. Navy base this week leaves four dead

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. investigators are trying to determine what caused a Saudi air force pilot in the United States ...

China to restrict U.S. diplomats

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - China Friday said it had taken 'reciprocal' measures against US diplomats in the country, who will have ...

4 men accused of murder and rape of woman in india killed by police

HYDERABAD, India - Four men accused of the rape and murder of a 27-year old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, India ...

DTI launches marketing app for MSMEs

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Dec. 9 (PIA) -- An online marketing application "Pasalubong Exchange" was launched by the Department of Trade ...

China-US trade drops by 15.2 pc in 11 months of this year

Beijing [China], Dec 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The bilateral trade between China and the United States decreased by 15.2 per cent in ...

Our focus is back on team, says Faf du Plessis

London [UK], Dec 8 (ANI): South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis has said that his focus is back on ...

The digital economy's environmental footprint is threatening the planet

Modern society has given significant attention to the promises of the digital economy over the past decade. But it has ...

A useful guide for CEOs on how to make ethical decisions in business

Chief executive officers (CEOs), like ordinary citizens, are driven by their values and convictions. These may not necessarily be just ...

Two Evil Eyes (Due occhi diabolici)