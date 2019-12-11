TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran lost to China 10-0 at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships final on Tuesday.

- Sports news -

Team Melli failed to book a place at the 2020 Paralympic Games as just the champion qualifies for the event.

Japan came third after defeating South Korea 11-5.

A total of seven teams in the men's event participated in the competition, which was held in Chiba, Japan.

China's women team also qualified for the Paralympics.