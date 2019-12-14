Sat, 14 Dec 2019

Six of 8 bodies extracted after White Island volcano eruption

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - New Zealand Defence Force and police officers successfully recovered six bodies from Whakaari/White Island on Friday, ...

Johnson party looks set for overwhelming victory in UK elections

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will win an overwhelming victory in Britain's election with a majority of ...

Holy Sites to be off-limits for Gazan Christians this Christmas

BETHLEHEM, Palestinian territories - Israel announced Thursday that Christians in the Gaza Strip will be barred from visiting Holy cities ...

Scores of soldiers dead after attack on army base camp in Niger

NIAMEY, Niger - At least 71 soldiers were killed and twelve others sustained injuries in a deadly terror attack that ...

Iraqi government needs to start protecting its citizens

BAGHDAD, Iraq - As protests in Iraq enter their third month, the numbers of arrests, abductions, and killings of protesters ...

2 Australian boys die in hospital after volcano disaster

SYDNEY, Australia - Two Australian schoolboys severely injured in the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand on Monday have ...

Buyers weigh into stopcks on Asian bourses, Nikkei rises 2.55%

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks roared in Asia following record-breaking gains in New York overnight.Taking global markets by surprise was the ...

China, US agree on initial trade deal to remove some tariffs

China and the US agreed on the text of a phase one trade deal that includes the removal of tariffs ...

House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote

US lawmakers took the grave step Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of ...

Victorious Johnson urges Britain to move past Brexit splits

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Britons on Friday to put years of bitter divisions over the country's EU membership ...

1st Phase of US-China Trade Deal Announced

The United States and China separately announced Friday they have reached agreement on the text of the first phase of ...

Path to a softer Brexit? Analysts weigh in on UK PM's options

The scale of the Conservatives' projected victory in Britain's election makes Brexit all but inevitable, but could lead to a ...

The Amityville Horror (1979)
Amityville Horror (1979) [Blu-Ray]