Sun, 15 Dec 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
43
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Six of 8 bodies extracted after White Island volcano eruption

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - New Zealand Defence Force and police officers successfully recovered six bodies from Whakaari/White Island on Friday, ...

Johnson party looks set for overwhelming victory in UK elections

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will win an overwhelming victory in Britain's election with a majority of ...

Holy Sites to be off-limits for Gazan Christians this Christmas

BETHLEHEM, Palestinian territories - Israel announced Thursday that Christians in the Gaza Strip will be barred from visiting Holy cities ...

Scores of soldiers dead after attack on army base camp in Niger

NIAMEY, Niger - At least 71 soldiers were killed and twelve others sustained injuries in a deadly terror attack that ...

Iraqi government needs to start protecting its citizens

BAGHDAD, Iraq - As protests in Iraq enter their third month, the numbers of arrests, abductions, and killings of protesters ...

2 Australian boys die in hospital after volcano disaster

SYDNEY, Australia - Two Australian schoolboys severely injured in the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand on Monday have ...

Business

Section
Confirmation of trade pact drives Wall Street higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose again Friday after momentous gains a day earlier. Gains on Friday however ...

With USMCA Moving Forward, American Farmers Seek More Trade Deals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Since the Trump administration began reshaping trade policy in early 2018, U.S. farmers have endured fluctuating prices ...

OPINION: How SMEs can keep the lights on when the power is out

Operating as a small business is tough at the best of times, but Eskom's rolling blackouts has really thrown a ...

AP Exclusive: China Tightens up on Info After Xinjiang Leaks

The Xinjiang regional government in China's far west is deleting data, destroying documents, tightening controls on information and has held ...

MGM Healthcare strengthens the top team

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Dec 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of the ...

Tongaat scandal costs ex interim chief his (other) job

Former Tongaat Hulett interim chief executive officer Sydney Mtsambiwa has stepped down as chair of a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed bank, ...

Movie Review

Cloverfield