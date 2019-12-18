Seoul [South Korea], Dec 18 (ANI): U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Tuesday departed for Japan.

Biegun who arrived here on Sunday amid heightened tensions due to recent tests conducted by North Korea, wrapped up his three-day visit, with his "emphatic call for dialogue with Pyongyang unanswered."Yonhap reported that his high-profile trip focused on efforts to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table, as it has been pressuring Washington to make concessions by the end of the year, with hints that it could engage in provocative acts such as a long-range rocket launch.

Biegun had on Monday said that Washington DC has no deadline on nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang.

"Let me be absolutely clear. The U.S. does not have a deadline. We have a goal to fulfil the commitments the two leaders made during their historic summit meeting in Singapore," said Beigun, referring to the first summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

North Korea had on December 14 said it has conducted "another crucial test" at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground.

This came merely a week after it conducted a "very important" test at its key satellite launching station. (ANI)