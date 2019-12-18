Wed, 18 Dec 2019

New York attorney stole millions from American families

ALBANY, New York - Albany-area families had every reason to trust attorney Albert Hessberg III with their wills and estates. ...

Musharraf gets death sentence for 'high treason'

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf who was lauded by world leaders including former U.S. President George W. ...

Afghanistan described as most lethal warzone in world

An average of nine children have been killed or maimed every day in Afghanistan so far this year, according to ...

Ireland digs deep to help poor people

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has committed almost €102 million to the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's ...

Five arrested after shock lynching of teenage boy in Iraq capital

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Five people have been arrested over the lynching of a 16-year old boy by a mob in ...

Remains of fifty people unearthed on farm in Mexican state of Jalisco

MEXICO CITY - Human remains discovered last month at a farm outside the city of Guadalajara have been confirmed as ...

Buyers on Asian bourses move to sidelines

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed but flat on Wednesday.The Nikkei 225 fell 121.26 points or 0.50% to ...

Wall Street climbs, sterling slumps

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States continued higher on Tuesday.The British pound slumped to just above ...

Grounding of 737 MAX takes toll on production orders

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing is to suspend production of its 737 planes as of next month. The announcement came Monday ...

Regulations to restrict housing discrimination proposed for New York

NEW YORK, New York - New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced new regulations for real estate professionals ...

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company boosts Adani

AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, India - Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India, has received ...

Moscow to be home to largest theme park in Europe

MOSCOW, Russia - A new theme park, set to become the largest in Europe, will open in Moscow in the ...

