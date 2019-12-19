Thu, 19 Dec 2019

International

Polio vaccination team in Pakistan ambushed by Taliban, 2 dead

Taliban militants in Pakistan have shot and killed two police officers who had been deployed to protect a polio vaccination ...

New York attorney stole millions from American families

ALBANY, New York - Albany-area families had every reason to trust attorney Albert Hessberg III with their wills and estates. ...

Musharraf gets death sentence for 'high treason'

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf who was lauded by world leaders including former U.S. President George W. ...

Afghanistan described as most lethal warzone in world

An average of nine children have been killed or maimed every day in Afghanistan so far this year, according to ...

Ireland digs deep to help poor people

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has committed almost €102 million to the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's ...

Five arrested after shock lynching of teenage boy in Iraq capital

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Five people have been arrested over the lynching of a 16-year old boy by a mob in ...

Business

Section
Tech stocks shine in U.S., industrials sag

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were flat on Wednesday, following successive days of record all-time closing highs.The Nasdaq ...

Rents in Dublin in last quarter rose 2.1%

DUBLIN, Ireland - Rents on housing has continued to rise across Ireland, however the pace has slowed, according to the ...

Grounding of 737 MAX takes toll on production orders

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing is to suspend production of its 737 planes as of next month. The announcement came Monday ...

Regulations to restrict housing discrimination proposed for New York

NEW YORK, New York - New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced new regulations for real estate professionals ...

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company boosts Adani

AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, India - Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India, has received ...

Wall St rally reaches higher, Europe pauses

Wall Street stocks pushed further higher on Wednesday, but European stocks were mixed as investors appeared to take their foot ...

