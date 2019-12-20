Fri, 20 Dec 2019

Australians have hottest day in history, battling bushfires

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, ...

U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (local time) voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third ...

Polio vaccination team in Pakistan ambushed by Taliban, 2 dead

Taliban militants in Pakistan have shot and killed two police officers who had been deployed to protect a polio vaccination ...

New York attorney stole millions from American families

ALBANY, New York - Albany-area families had every reason to trust attorney Albert Hessberg III with their wills and estates. ...

Musharraf gets death sentence for 'high treason'

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf who was lauded by world leaders including former U.S. President George W. ...

Afghanistan described as most lethal warzone in world

An average of nine children have been killed or maimed every day in Afghanistan so far this year, according to ...

Ireland doesn't need a state-owned bank, report says

DUBLIN, Ireland - There is no need for Ireland to have a state-owned bank, independent advice to the government has ...

Global average debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 226%

WASHINGTON, DC - The IMF's Global Debt Database shows total global debt, public plus private, reached US$188 trillion at the ...

Asian markets directionless Thursday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia spent the day in limbo on Thursday with little movement in either direction.In ...

Rents in Dublin in last quarter rose 2.1%

DUBLIN, Ireland - Rents on housing has continued to rise across Ireland, however the pace has slowed, according to the ...

Grounding of 737 MAX takes toll on production orders

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing is to suspend production of its 737 planes as of next month. The announcement came Monday ...

Regulations to restrict housing discrimination proposed for New York

NEW YORK, New York - New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced new regulations for real estate professionals ...

