TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Bahman Nasiri and Nazanin Malaei won two gold medals at the 2019 Asian Rowing Cup on Saturday.

- Sports news -

In Men's Single Scull, Nasiri seized a gold, followed by rowers from Thailand, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

Malaei also took a gold in the Women's Lightweight Single Sculls. The rowers from Kazakhstan and Vietnam came second and third, respectively.

Nasiri and Malaei had also won gold medals in the 2019 Asian Rowing Championships in South Korea in late October.

The 2019 Asian Rowing Cup is being held in Pattaya, Thailand from December 18 to 22.