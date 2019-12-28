Seoul [South Korea], Dec 27 (ANI): LG unveiled a line of new soundbars which will be officially launched at the upcoming Consumer Electronic Show 2020.

The new soundbar models come with built-in Google Assistant and support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for dynamic and immersive audio. With AI Room Calibration, the new soundbars further deliver optimised sound by tailoring output specific to the room, the official blog notes.

The lineup includes premium model SN9YG with enhanced sound quality and flagship model SN11RG which is a 7.1.4-channel system with wireless rear speakers. (ANI)