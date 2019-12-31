Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
LARNACA, CYPRUS - A 19-year-old British woman who claimed she had been gang-raped by up to a dozen Israeli youths ...
NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations has been handed a budget of $3 billion to implement its activities ...
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is to establish a group of experts to consider a raft of measures to better cater ...
TOKYO, Japan - Japan is planning to join peacekeeping efforts in the Gulf to protect its ships transporting oil.Japan, a ...
TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi shrugged off the media hype over the imprisonment of Australian ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Chinese equity markets rose on Monday in thin holiday trading.It was a different story however in Japan ...
DUBAI, UAE - The emirate of Dubai will increase its operating budget for next year by nearly 17%.Dubai's economy has ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Whether you love winter or not, the United States of America gives you plenty of reasons to ...
NEW DELHI, India - The prices of vegetables, including onions, in India are likely to come down as new stocks ...
SEOUL, South Korea - Construction company Hyundai Development Co., (HDC) entered into an agreement on Friday to acquire loss-making Asiana ...
Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999. But it took another 16 years for power to change hands, with the All ...