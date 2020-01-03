Fri, 03 Jan 2020

Top Taiwanese military officials killed in Black Hawk chopper crash

TAIPEI, Taiwan - A Black Hawk helicopter with twelve people, including top Taiwanese military officials, on board has crashed near ...

U.S. to bolster Baghdad embassy with 750 additional soldiers

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has said that it was sending additional troops to the Middle East, after hundreds ...

Australian Army and Navy swing into action to combat bushfires

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia deployed military ships and aircraft Wednesday to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes ...

Pope begins New Year with call for end to exploitation of women

ROME, The Vatican - Pope Francis wished for peace in the world at the start of the New Year. Thousands ...

New Zealand road toll for 2019 ends at 353

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Almost one New Zealander a day lost their lives on the country's roads last year.The official ...

Iraqis storm U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the perimeter of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, ...

Ireland to forgo tariff duty on some non-EU imports

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has announced a new round of the tariff suspension/quota schemes.The ...

JSW Energy to convert loan owed by Jaiprakash Power to equity

MUMBAI, India - JSW Energy on Thursday entered into an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) to restructure the ...

Asian stock markets boosted by easing of monetary policy by China

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia got off to a positive start on Thursday, the first trading day of the ...

Dubai welcomes 2020 with spectacular fireworks display

DUBAI, UAE - Hundreds of thousands of people witnessed a breathtaking fireworks display at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the highest building ...

Train fares in Indian capital hiked from January 1

NEW DELHI, India - The Indian Railway's decision to hike passenger fares, has received a mixed response from the people ...

U.S. stocks see out 2019 with rally

NEW YORK, New York - In a fitting finale to 2019, and the 2010s decade, U.S. stock markets rose on ...

