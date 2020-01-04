Sat, 04 Jan 2020

International

U.S.president defends assassination of Iranian military leader

U.S. President Donald Trump is defending the U.S. airstrike that killed one of Iran's most powerful generals, brushing aside threats ...

Trump gets criticism and praise for assassinating Iran military chief

The United States killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran's proxy wars in the Middle East in an ...

Trump ordered assassination of Iranian military leader

WASHINGTON - The United States has struck a significant and potentially risky blow against Iran, killing the leader of the ...

18 people die as plane delivering aid is downed in Darfur

EL GENEINA, Darfur, Sudan - Three judges were among eighteen people killed in a plane crash in the western part ...

Corporate approach to responsibility under scrutiny

What is the role of corporations in addressing grand challenges? Grand challenges are complex, pressing social and ecological problems involving ...

Top Taiwanese military officials killed in Black Hawk chopper crash

TAIPEI, Taiwan - A Black Hawk helicopter with twelve people, including top Taiwanese military officials, on board has crashed near ...

Business

U.S. stocks dive after U.S. assassination of Iranian military chief

NEW YORK, New York - The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful miiltary chief on Friday undermined U.S. ...

Irish government to inject economic stimulus into border region

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has released details of a special 28 million economic stimulus package for the Border ...

Asian markets mixed, greenback jumps after U.S. strikes Iran

SYDNEY, Australia - Oil prices spiked higher, the U.S. dollar and other safe-haven currencies jumped, and stock markets in Asia ...

Ireland to forgo tariff duty on some non-EU imports

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has announced a new round of the tariff suspension/quota schemes.The ...

JSW Energy to convert loan owed by Jaiprakash Power to equity

MUMBAI, India - JSW Energy on Thursday entered into an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) to restructure the ...

His Girl Friday