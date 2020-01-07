ISLAMABAD:A discussion on the role of the media in facilitating trade between China and Pakistan was held recently chaired by Express Publication's CEO Aijaz ul Haq.

The participants of the meeting included Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and China Economic Net Deputy Editor-in-Chief Meng Lingjuan.

Meng highlighted the two consecutive China International Import Expo (CIIE) Seoul Seminars jointly hosted by the China Economic Net, the Korean International Trade Association and the Korea Federation of SMEs.

She noted that at the seminars, Chinese experts answered questions about how sanitary licences in China could be obtained from South Korean enterprises and also analysed marketing strategies via new media.

Ikhtiar Baig expressed his hope that Pakistan's exports would increase, emphasising the role of licensing and e-commerce in export trade to China as well as marketing.

"Last September, China and Pakistan signed a memorandum on the establishment of a joint business investment committee. More systematic and practical trade promotion is needed between the two counties," he added.

As a representative of the Pakistani media, Aijaz ul Haq attended the 2nd CIIE Seoul Seminar in December last year. Data shows that the bilateral trade volume between China and South Korea reached $313.4 billion in 2018, of which China had a deficit of $96 billion.

Zafar Hasan Khan, the director of the Pak-China Business Council of the FPCCI and CEO of Victor Electronic Appliances Pvt Ltd and Meng Fanrong, CEN's Representative in Lahore, also attended the meeting.

