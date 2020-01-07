Tue, 07 Jan 2020

International

IAEA to maintain engagement with Iran on development of nuclear power

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspectors will continue to carry out monitoring activities in Iran, the ...

British PM says security in Mideast beefed up after Soleimani killing

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the U.S. assassination of Iranian military leader ...

Targeted killing of Qassem Suleimani - legality questioned

The US government has killed Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, commander of the Quds Force, the elite wing of the Iranian ...

NZ to deploy military assets to Australia to combat raging fires

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - New Zealand's Minister of Defence Ron Mark on Sunday announced the country is deploying three Royal ...

Credibility of complainant central to Cardinal Pell appeal loss

This is the fourth in a series of notes that looks at how we can read Justice Mark Weinberg as ...

U.S.president defends assassination of Iranian military leader

U.S. President Donald Trump is defending the U.S. airstrike that killed one of Iran's most powerful generals, brushing aside threats ...

Upward trajectory of cryptocurrencies may have peaked

2020 could well be the year that the cryptocurrency dream dies. This is not to say that cryptocurrencies will die ...

Asian markets open weaker as Mideast tensions flare

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia dropped sharply or were flat on Monday as tensions flared in the Middle East ...

Cyrus Mistry no longer wants to be Tata Sons chairman

NEW DELHI, India - Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said that he will not be pursuing the executive chairmanship of Tata ...

Ireland raking in more tax than at any time in history

DUBLIN, Ireland - Total taxation receipts in 2019 were 59.3 billion, up 6.8 per cent from a year earlier and ...

U.S. stocks dive after U.S. assassination of Iranian military chief

NEW YORK, New York - The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful miiltary chief on Friday undermined U.S. ...

Irish government to inject economic stimulus into border region

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has released details of a special 28 million economic stimulus package for the Border ...

