International

Section
Australian man who threatened to blow up plane appears in Perth court

PERTH, Western Australia - A plane flying from the West Australian capital of Perth to Cairns in Queensland, was forced ...

90% of urban Philippine population exposed to harmful air pollution

"To be honest with you, the fight for clean air is something personal to me. My son has asthma, and ...

Plane crash in Iran was downed by surface-to-air missile, Canada says

OTTAWA, Canada - The Canadian prime minister has confirmed that intelligence sources, including those within the government in Canada, have ...

Fact-checkers have field day after Trump address to nation

President Donald Trump wrongly dismissed the continuing threat of the Islamic State group and spread a false tale of the ...

Actions by the United States and Iran under legal scrutiny

Editor's note: Iran's missile attack on a U.S. base in Iraq in retaliation for the Trump administration's killing of Iranian ...

Huge casualty list after bus crash in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - There have been multiple casualties in Iran following an horrific bus crash on Thursday afternoon local time.Local ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia finish mostly higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Australia, rising in Japan and Australia, but finishing flat in China. The relief ...

U.S. joins global stock market rally

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks around the world rallied on Thursday, a day after hostilities between the United States ...

China to send top official to Washington to sign U.S. trade deal

BEIJING, China - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "Phase One" trade ...

Overseas companies continue to plough investment funds into Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - IDA Ireland, the Irish Government agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Ireland, has revealed ...

U.S. carriers ordered by FAA to avoid Middle East airspace

All U.S.-registered carriers have been indefinitely banned from flying over Iraq, Iran, and the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman ...

