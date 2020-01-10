TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran national volleyball team captain Saeid Marouf says that South Korea is a good team at defense.

- Sports news -

Iran defeated host China in straight sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-21) on Thursday at the AVC Men's Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament and will play the Korean team in the semifinals on Saturday.

"As both teams have already made it to the semifinal, we have enough time to think about the next match against Korea since we have one day off to recover both physically and mentally," Marouf said.

"We know Korea are good at defense as we had very tough games during the Asian Games. I'm sure the semifinal will also be tough but we are confident to confront the challenge," he added.