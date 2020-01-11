TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran national volleyball team head coach Igor Kolakovic says that Team Melli will have a difficult match against South Korea.

Iran eased past China in straight sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-21) on at the AVC Men's Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament and will play South Korea in the semifinals on Saturday.

"I think it's better for both teams to save more energy for the semifinals. I believe my team did well except some mistakes at the beginning, but we gradually controlled the game with reception, first attack as well as in defense," Kolakovic said.

"We have a difficult match against South Korea. They played well against Australia and Qatar but we are ready for this match. South Korea plays very fast and they are good at defense," he added.