Sat, 11 Jan 2020

International

Trump administration tightens screws on Iranians

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has hit senior officials and the manufacturing and metal sectors in Iran with new ...

U.S. reportedly tried to assassinate Iranian military chief in Yemen

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. media are reporting that the United States tried but failed to kill a top Iranian commander ...

Vulnerable people entering U.S. cheated by extortionists

NEW YORK, New York - It was easy for the criminals to spot their targets as buses offloaded passengers into ...

Australian man who threatened to blow up plane appears in Perth court

PERTH, Western Australia - A plane flying from the West Australian capital of Perth to Cairns in Queensland, was forced ...

90% of urban Philippine population exposed to harmful air pollution

"To be honest with you, the fight for clean air is something personal to me. My son has asthma, and ...

Plane crash in Iran was downed by surface-to-air missile, Canada says

OTTAWA, Canada - The Canadian prime minister has confirmed that intelligence sources, including those within the government in Canada, have ...

Business

U.S. stocks lose ground, Dow Jones drops 133 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors started taking profits off the table.The U.S. dollar ...

4.31% the official inflation rate for Brazil in 2019

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil's official inflation, as measured by the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), finished at 4.31% last ...

Stocks in Asia finish mostly higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Australia, rising in Japan and Australia, but finishing flat in China.The relief rally ...

China to send top official to Washington to sign U.S. trade deal

BEIJING, China - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "Phase One" trade ...

Overseas companies continue to plough investment funds into Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - IDA Ireland, the Irish Government agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Ireland, has revealed ...

