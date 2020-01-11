As the Overwatch League nears its third season, some players that had a less than ideal start on the big stage will have another chance to shine through in 2020.

Whether they had problems adapting to new game strategies, adapting to a team in the premier stage or another factor, three players who have something to prove entering Season 3:

1. Su-min "SADO" Kim - Philadelphia Fusion

The Main Tank with no formal team experience was suspended for the preseason and the first 30 games with Philadelphia due to an account-boosting scheme. On paper, he should not have been signed again for the 2020 season, but there is a reason the Fusion trust Sado so much with the Main Tank position year after year.

Sado is one of the last remaining classic Korean Main Tanks - players who often helped define what the position was in the early days of Overwatch and elevated the role higher with every tournament. Some other players in this category are Jin-hyuk "Miro" Gong, Jae-hee "Gesture" Hong and Dong-Gyu "Mano" Kim. Gesture and Mano are not subject to the same doubts that loom over Sado.

Sado had a tough time in the 2019 season as he failed to adapt to the Triple-Tank Triple-Support meta. And it did not improve much after Stage 3 when role lock was introduced.

Entering the 2020 season, Philly has doubled its trust in Sado by re-signing him, and only him, for the Main Tank position. It's now up to him to show up on stage and prove to the Fusion that they made the right choice.

2. Andreas "Logix" Berghmans - Toronto Defiant

Logix has a long history on the scene and at one point was believed to be among the best Hitscan Players in the West. For the inaugural season of the Overwatch League, Logix was signed to the European core of Florida Mayhem, but the team imploded by the end of the season.

Their roster went to a mix of Korean and European talent, but the Mayhem eventually pivoted to a fully Korean team.

Eventually, Logix would participate in the 2019 Contender's season first as part of XL2, New York's academy team, and later in the Montreal Rebellion, Toronto's academy team.

As some sort of poetic justice, the Defiant started to move away from their Korean roster and instead brought in more Western talent. One of those moves was bringing Logix up to the Defiant for Stage 3. Toronto went winless in seven games in Stage 3, tying for last among the 20 teams with a minus-20 map differential.

However, the Defiant have upgraded their roster with popular talent from around the league. With the team's staff harping on the importance of a solid locker room environment for a very demanding travel schedule, it's no surprise that some of the most relaxed and charismatic players are on their roster.

Logix can finally feel at home with this team, which will hopefully bring his full potential to light in the 2020 Season.

3. Chan-hyung "Fissure" Baek - Vancouver Titans

Fissure has been a very divisive figure at times. To many, he is a Master of the Main Tank position with his unwavering aggression. To others, he is responsible for the Los Angeles Gladiators' loss in the Season 1 Playoffs when he chose to not play for the team on stage. His grandiose personality also fuels his critics' views of him as a general anti-hero.

After his run with the Gladiators in 2018, Fissure went on to the Seoul Dynasty, where many believed he would be more content. At the start, his very aggressive playstyle worked well on the Triple-Tank Triple-Support meta. But near the end of the season, he had been overshadowed by Min-seo "Marve1" Hwang, and so Fissure retired from the competitive scene.

To the surprise of many, the Titans brought Fissure out of retirement after letting go of two strong Main Tank players in Sang-beom "Bumper" Park and Jang-hyeon "TiZi" Hwang. Bumper and TiZi were widely believed to be very solid players and key parts of Vancouver's roster, making the moves one of the biggest head-scratchers of the offseason.

Fissure is coming in with an anti-hero persona for a team generally beloved for their pro-fan attitude and relaxed team chemistry. So will Fissure change his optics for the new season and become a hero, or will he continue to expect the most out of his teammates at all times and potentially implode again?

--Sebastian Emiliano Bruckner Quintanilla, Field Level Media