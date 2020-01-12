TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran head coach Hamid Estili believes his side will arrive for Sunday's AFC U-23 Championship Thailand 2020 clash with Korea Republic armed with all the information they need to get a positive result.

Having impressed in a 1-1 draw against defending champion Uzbekistan on Thursday, Team Melli Omid can take a major step towards the knockout stage as well as their ultimate goal of a first Olympic football qualification since 1976, with a win against the Koreans.

In stark contrast to Iran's Olympic drought, Korea Republic hasn't missed out on the Games since 1984, but Estili is confident his staff have pinpointed a path to victory at Tinsulanon Stadium.

"My analysis team is really great," said the former Persepolis star. We had great analyses about Uzbekistan and Korea Republic is the same. (Korea Republic) is a good team but we know them very well and we have good information about them. We will go to the second match with more power to win," Estili said.

Iran created a wealth of scoring opportunities in its opening match, conjuring 16 shots at goal, with 18-year-old Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and half-time substitute Mehdi Ghayedi both able to regularly unlock Uzbekistan's defense.

Wastefulness in front of goal prevented Iran from starting its campaign with a win, but Estili believes cutting out defensive errors - like the once which allowed Islmonjon Kobilov to put Uzbekistan ahead from the penalty spot - is just as crucial.

"I think we played well against Uzbekistan and if it was not for a few personal mistakes, we would not have allowed them any chance," Estili reflected.

"But unfortunately, it was our mistake that gave them the chance to score from a penalty. We will go to win in the second match because we want to qualify for the next round," he concluded.