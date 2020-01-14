Tue, 14 Jan 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
57
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Croatia ratifies ArmeniaEU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Croatia has notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European Union about ...

Canada's non-diplomacy puts Canadians at risk in an unstable Middle East

Canada is caught in a mess of its own diplomatic making following the recent escalation in conflict between the United ...

'Outraged' over attack on Iraqi airbase housing US troops: Pompeo

WASHINGTON, DC - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that he was "outraged" over the recent ...

Israel may have played part in Iranian general's assassination

The assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani a little more than week ago has brought the world to the brink ...

Omani leader paid tribute to by countries across the globe

MUSCAT, Oman - Leaders from around the world have paid tribute to the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al ...

Trump administration tightens screws on Iranians

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has hit senior officials and the manufacturing and metal sectors in Iran with new ...

Business

Section
Air traffic controllers strike could disrupt Ryanair plans in Italy

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair's first-ever flight from Armenia to Italy scheduled for Tuesday, January 14 may be delayed, chief of the ...

Japanese and Chinese stocks climb, Aussie market dips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mixed on Monday, the first day of the new trading week.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 ...

Pro-Scottish demonstrations fill Glasgow streets

GLASGOW, Scotland - Thousands of pro-independence supporters rallied on the streets of Glasgow on Saturday, battling torrential rain and strong ...

U.S. stocks lose ground, Dow Jones drops 133 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors started taking profits off the table.The U.S. dollar ...

4.31% the official inflation rate for Brazil in 2019

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil's official inflation, as measured by the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), finished at 4.31% last ...

India's economy: how the world's fastest growing nation went off the rails

India celebrates the traditional harvest festivals of Bihu, Pongal, Makara Sankranti and

Movie Review

Sid and Nancy