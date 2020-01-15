Wed, 15 Jan 2020

Twenty-one Saudi air force and naval cadets ordered to leave U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC - A large number of service members from the Saudi Arabian military who had been training with U.S. ...

Ex-U.S. treasury adviser admits leak of sensitive documents to media

WASHINGTON, DC- A former US Treasury Department adviser pleaded guilty in a federal court on Monday to conspiracy for disclosing ...

Trump says U.S. Senate should dismiss charges against him

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the Senate should simply dismiss the impeachment case against him, an extraordinary suggestion as ...

1 U.S. contractor killed, 267 dead in chain of events that followed

The Trump administration has been criticized for a claimed lack of strategy in dealing with Iran.Administration officials on the Sunday ...

Croatia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Croatia has notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European Union about ...

Canada's non-diplomacy puts Canadians at risk in an unstable Middle East

Canada is caught in a mess of its own diplomatic making following the recent escalation in conflict between the United ...

Dow finishes higher Tuesday, S&P and Nasdaq slip

NEW YORK, New York - A minor rally based on Wednesday's planned signing of the U.S.-China trade deal petered out ...

Clemson ends 29-game winning streak, LSU takes title in 42-25 win

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow's six-touchdown was one of the main highlights of Ed Orgeron's top-ranked ...

Sponsor of All Blacks drops team after World Cup disappointment

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The All Blacks have lost their main sponsor, US insurance giant AIG, following their disappointing performance ...

Air traffic controllers strike could disrupt Ryanair plans in Italy

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair's first-ever flight from Armenia to Italy scheduled for Tuesday, January 14 may be delayed, chief of the ...

Pro-Scottish demonstrations fill Glasgow streets

GLASGOW, Scotland - Thousands of pro-independence supporters rallied on the streets of Glasgow on Saturday, battling torrential rain and strong ...

The BFG