Sun, 19 Jan 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
38
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Ken Starr who spent years targeting Clinton, joins Trump defense team

WASHINGTON, DC - High profile lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr have been brought in to work with the legal ...

Children bearing the brunt of Libya's long-standing civil war

BERLIN, Germany - Warring factions engaged in the Libyan conflict and UN-Secretary General Antonio Guterres will take part in a ...

Jailed U.S. citizen who demonstrated against Egyptian coup is dead

CAIRO, Egypt - The death this week of Mustafa Kassem, an Egyptian-American imprisoned in Egypt after an unfair trial, underscores ...

How dealer and player swindled Maryland casino

BALTIMORE, Maryland - After just a few hours of playing baccarat at a Maryland casino in September 2017, Chenguang Ni ...

Lower expenses and low debt highlights of New Zealand financial report

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The New Zealand government's books are in good shape with the accounts in surplus and expenses ...

U.S. government report concludes White House violated law

WASHINGTON, DC - On the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial a damning new government watchdog report has ...

Business

Section
Exuberance on U.S. stock markets, dollar also rallies

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied to new record highs on Friday.The U.S. dollar too was in huge ...

New York to spend $6.8 billion over 5 years to combat climate change

ALBANY, New York - New York state is to spend an additional $2 billion on energy efficiency and building electrification ...

China economy slows to 3-decade low, stocks finish flat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia finished in the black on Friday, despite the release of economic data in ...

Lower expenses and low debt highlights of New Zealand financial report

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The New Zealand government's books are in good shape with the accounts in surplus and expenses ...

ADB issues 3 and 10 year USD bonds worth $4.25 billion

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to the U.S. dollar bond market on Wednesday with the pricing ...

Website manager offered investors returns of 15% to 25%

WASHINGTON, DC - The Securities and Exchange Commission has frozen the assets of an Illinois man and his company after ...

Movie Review

Klute