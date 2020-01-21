Tue, 21 Jan 2020

49ers outclass Packers to earn way to Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers are on their way to Miami to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. ...

Grandson of JFK urges Republicans to break ranks with Trump

NEW YORK, New York - President John F. Kennedy's only grandson has called on Republican Senators to hear from witnesses ...

Trump trial arguments get airing on Sunday talk shows

WASHINGTON - Key players in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump and his defense argued sharply Sunday whether ...

Trump gives supporters recount of running commentary of assassination

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has recounted minute-by-minute details of the air raid that killed Iranian General Qasem ...

Of 20 abducted Indian crew members, one dies, 19 released

ABUJA, Nigeria - The Indian Mission in Nigeria on Sunday said that 20 seafarers who were kidnapped by pirates last ...

Prince Harry and Meghan to cut formal ties with Palace

LONDON, UK - While Prince Harry will continue to be Prince Harry, and he and his wife will remain the ...

Stock markets in Asia rise on Monday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mainly well bid on Monday, the start of a new trading week.The Hong Kong market ...

China powering into the nuclear age, 65-years strong

BEIJING, China - There are currently eleven nuclear power units under construction in China, the largest number of nuclear power ...

Apple ensures iPhone owners can switch off location tracking

SAN JOSE, California - Apple has added a new toggle that addresses privacy concerns around the location tracking feature on ...

UAE to house massive solar park costing $13.6 billion

DUBAI, UAE - The 800MW third phase of Dubai's solar park will be operational in April, the Dubai Electricity and ...

Half-a-billion dollars awarded in U.S. Defense contracts

WASHINGTON, DC - The Pentagon on Thursday awarded more than half-a-billion dollars in defense contracts.With around 0.53 cents in every ...

New York to spend $6.8 billion over 5 years to combat climate change

ALBANY, New York - New York state is to spend an additional $2 billion on energy efficiency and building electrification ...

