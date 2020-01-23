Thu, 23 Jan 2020

Senate approves impeachment rules after being rebuked by chief justice

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, has told ...

Boeing 737 Max jets to remain grounded for at least another six months

CHICAGO, Illinois - As hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded awaiting approval from aviation regulators, the company said ...

Barbaric attack in Burkina Faso leaves dozens dead

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkino Faso - (ANI/Sputnik): Thirty-six civilians were killed on Monday in an attack on a market in Sanmatenga province, ...

WHO: Coronavirus could spread to other countries "in coming days"

GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Health Organization (WHO) says the novel coronavirus could spread to other countries "in the coming ...

Foreign investors returning to Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil has shown a marked increase in foreign investment over the last year, pushing it from sixth ...

Sean Hannity calls on voters to pressure senators to 'do their job'

NEW YORK, New York - Fox News has doubled down on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, with its top ...

Asian markets in recovery mode, U.S. dollar stars

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded on Wednesday, clawing back some of the extensive losses of a day earlier.The ...

Dense fog hits Indian capital, disrupts airport operations

NEW DELHI, India: At least five flights were diverted from the Delhi Airport due to bad weather on Wednesday morning."Five ...

Trump to end aid to U.S. farmers following conclusion of trade deal

AUSTIN, TEXAS - With China poised to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural goods this year as part of a Phase ...

Apple CEO accepts award from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Apple has been recognised as one of the greatest foreign direct investors in Ireland.The company on Monday ...

China powering into the nuclear age, 65-years strong

BEIJING, China - There are currently eleven nuclear power units under construction in China, the largest number of nuclear power ...

