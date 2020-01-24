TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran failed to clinch a berth in the World Men's Handball Championship to be held in Egypt next January.

- Sports news -

Iran and South Korea drew 24-24 in their concluding match at the Shaikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Hall Complex in Kuwait City, which was enough for the Koreans to advance via tie-breaker rules as both teams had three points apiece on the table.

On Saturday, Team Melli will meet the UAE in the fifth-place match.

Japan is scheduled to meet South Korea on Saturday, while Qatar play Bahrain in another semis.

The top four teams have qualified for the World Men's Handball Championship.