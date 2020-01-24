Fri, 24 Jan 2020

Queen Elizabeth grants Royal Assent to Brexit Bill

LONDON, UK - Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill finally became law after receiving royal assent from Queen Elizabeth ...

District of Columbia goes after Trump, files lawsuit

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural committee spent more than $1 million to book a ballroom at the ...

Tragic Australian bushfires claim lives of U.S. firefighters

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Flags will be flown at half mast throughout New South Wales in Australia on Friday, following ...

Presidents and royalty attend World Holocaust Forum in Israel

Heads of state and government from dozens of countries arrived in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation ...

Public health emergency decision over new coronavirus still pending

GENEVA, Switzerland (ANI/Sputnik) - The WHO Emergency Committee held a discussion on Wednesday over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in ...

Airlines facing competition from sleeper trains

Dutch airline KLM recently launched a new advertising campaign called "Fly Responsibly". Remarkably, it seems to encourage viewers to fly ...

Chinese stocks sink as investors panic over spreading virus

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in China dropped sharply on Friday as two populous cities in the country went into lockdown ...

Nasdaq and S&P 500 make modest gains, Dow Jones index slips

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday with the Nasdaq and Standard and Poor's 500 making ...

Huanggang locks down over coronovirus threat

BEIJING, China - The authorities in Huanggang city in China have imposed a quarantine lockdown in a bid to stop ...

Small nations dominate rankings of least corrupt countries

WELLINGTON, New Zealand | COPENHAGEN, Denmark - New Zealand and Denmark have jointly been awarded the least corrupt countries in ...

