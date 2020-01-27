Mon, 27 Jan 2020

International

Tributes flow for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, killed in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES - The sports world, particularly the NBA and the broader basketball community, is shocked at the news that ...

Trump describes impeachment as massive election interference

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that his lawyers "absolutely shredded" Democrats' case that he should be ...

Politics playing big part in rushed presentation of Mideast peace plan

WASHINGTON, DC - A blueprint the White House is rolling out to resolve the decades-long conflict between the Israelis and ...

Coaching centre collapse in Indian capital claims lives

DELHI, India - Five people have been killed in a building collapse in the Indian capital of Delhi. Another 3 ...

Pentagon confirms 34 U.S. service members injured in missile attack

WASHINGTON, DC - Thirty-four U.S. service members have been diagnosed with concussion and traumatic brain injuries as a result of ...

Coronavirus spreading rapidly, 13 Chinese cities now in lockdown

BEIJING, China - The death toll and infected rate from the Wuhan coronavirus in China has increased dramatically, while the ...

Business

Shares in Asia fall, safe-haven currencies in demand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Stocks in Asia sank on Monday as fears mounted over the spreading coronavirus, and the impact ...

New Los Angeles Rams and and Los Angeles Chargers home 85% complete

INGLEWOOD, California - The much-heralded SoFi Stadium being built at a cost of $2.6 billion in Inglewood, California, is now ...

Etihad takes delivery of 38th Dreamliner, with a new twist

ABU DHABI, UAE - Etihad Airways' newest aircraft, a specially themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner, touched down in Abu Dhabi on ...

North Carolina to benefit from new GM technical center

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - General Motors is to open a new technical center focused on performance and racing in the ...

FAA clears way for Denver Metroplex, no-significant-impact finding

DENVER, Colorado - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact/Record of Decision for ...

Study says Dublin Airport supporting or facilitating 130,000 jobs

DUBLIN, Ireland - The importance of the tourism industry to Ireland has been highlighted in a report which has examined ...

