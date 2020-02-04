Tue, 04 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
60
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
One-and-half-state solution proposed by Trump, says UN expert

A United States plan released last week to resolve the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is "lopsided" and will ...

Italian city mourns loss of bushwalker who died in Blue Mountains

CESENATICO, Italy - The city in which Mattia Fiaschini grew up is in shock at the death of one of ...

Chiefs win first Super Bowl in 50 years, at 49ers expense

MIAMI, Florida - Andrew Walter Reid finally won a Super Bowl, and even if his long-awaited triumph thrilled the millions ...

UK Police treating London stabbing incident as Islamist attack

LONDON, UK - The UK Police have confirmed that they are treating Sunday's stabbing incident in south London as an ...

Philippines reports first death from coronavirus outside China

MANILA, Philippines - A 44-year-old Chinese man who was diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus last month in the ...

Wuhan, the coronavirus and the world: Thinking beyond isolation

Public fear seems inevitable given the alarming updates on the coronavirus outbreak, and isolation - in the forms of lockdown ...

Business

Section
Plunge in Asian stock markets sparks regional sell-off

SYDNEY, Australia - After being closed for 10 days for the Chinese New Year, markets in China re-opened on Monday, ...

Wuhan, the coronavirus and the world: Thinking beyond isolation

Public fear seems inevitable given the alarming updates on the coronavirus outbreak, and isolation - in the forms of lockdown ...

Climate change, pollution and urbanization threaten water in Canada

In recent years, the daily news has been flooded with stories of water woes from coast to coast to coast.There ...

If elected, wealthy will pay more tax under a Bloomberg administration

NEW YORK, New York - Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Sunday proposed tax reforms targeting the wealthiest people and ...

Hilton hotels picked up nearly 470 new hotels in 2019

MCLEAN, Virginia - Hilton added more luxury properties last year, than in in any other year of the company's 100 ...

Wall Street tumbles on U.S. economy concerns

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks sank on Friday as continuing poor economic data stoked concerns about the longevity ...

Movie Review

Ad Astra