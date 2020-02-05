Seoul [South Korea], Feb 4 (ANI): As promised, Apple TV is now rolling out to compatible LG smart TVs in over 80 countries.

With Apple TV support, LG smart TV owners will be able to subscribe to Apple TV channels, the new Apple TV subscription service for Apple Originals content, and also access their iTunes video library.

LG's 2019 smart TVs also come with HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2 support. Compatible TVs include LG 2019 OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs.

Later this month, the support will be extended to select UHD TVs. Apple TV will be available on 2020 TVs at launch. (ANI)