Fri, 07 Feb 2020

Rain in Statesville

Man who allegedly raped 5-year old at U.S. embassy could be executed

NEW DELHI, India - A man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 5-year old girl at the U.S. ...

IRFU signs 2018 Six Nations player of the tournament

DUBLIN, Ireland - Jacob Stockdale, the 2018 Six Nations player of the tournament, has signed a new three-year contract with ...

Hollywood mourns legendary Kirk Douglas

WASHINGTON, DC - Kirk Douglas, renowned actor and father of Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, who had a decorated career spanning ...

'Not Guilty' says Republican-controlled Senate, Trump acquitted

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Senate as expected has acquitted President Trump on charges he abused his power, and obstruction ...

WHO: Coronavirus Outbreak Has Not Reached Pandemic Status

The number of new cases and related deaths from the new coronavirus rose Wednesday in mainland China, Chinese health officials ...

State of Union provides 3-year report card for Trump administration

WASHINGTON, DC - Madam Speaker, Mr. Vice President, members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States - (applause) ...

China to reduce tariffs on U.S. goods as of February 14

BEIJING, China - China says it will cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports as part of a preliminary ...

Hong Kong stock market in several-hundred-points gain

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia took off on Thursday with all the major indices making huge gains.The breakout in ...

A national digital currency has serious privacy implications

The widespread use of cryptocurrency as an alternative method of payment has led to a growing digital ecosystem over the ...

Man arrested in Dublin over suspected mortgage applications fraud

DUBLIN, Ireland - A man has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of being engaged in a conspiracy related to ...

State aid for food industry assured by European Commision sign-off

DUBLIN, Ireland - The European Commission on Tuesday gave the green-light for Ireland to provide grants to its primary dairy ...

Super Bowl LIV drew average audience of 102.1 million

MIAMI, Florida - 148.5 million people tuned in to the telecast of Sunday night's Super Bowl LIV. The cumulative total ...

The Church (La Chiesa)
Church